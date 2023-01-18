PASCO, Wash. - The Downtown Pasco Development Authority Board is trying to bring new business owners to the area in the form of a cannabis retailer. The Pasco City Council is listening to the community as it looks into changing city code.
The code for the downtown area has a list of allowed and disallowed business types for the block and a business outside of the list, such as a pot shop, would require a change in code.
The DPDAB is hoping for a change in code that can bring in new potential downtown.
"The economic growth and development that we were hoping that would happen in the downtown corridor is not going to happen," said DPDAB member Thomas Granbois. "They decided to push it out to the industrial zone."
Granbois said the city is working on new code for different circumstances, including for the Industrial zone and a requirement for a special permit for the business.
The code has yet to be finalized but the city staff is working on the code.
Granbois has heard from business owners that support and oppose the change in code.
"One of the license holders was really excited be in the downtown core," said Granbois. "He wanted to invest. He wanted to build and now he's going to have to find space outside of the downtown core."
A few owners report to Granbois that the city should remedy the problems downtown, namely homelessness, before changing code.
Granbois remains optimistic of bringing in businesses that want to be in Downtown Pasco.
"I was of the opinion we should bring in and attract retailers that are interested in investing in downtown and providing changes."
