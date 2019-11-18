SPOKANE, WA – A Pasco man was sentenced to 17 years in prison in a court hearing on Monday.

27-year-old Jaime Montalvo-Mariscal was found guilty back in July for Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin in connection to a Mexican drug cartel.

Court officials says the drug trafficking organization smuggled over 40,000 counterfeit pharmaceutical pills laced with fentanyl into the United States. The judge says Montalvo-Mariscal was supplying distributors with over 2,500 of these pills per week in the area, collecting cash proceeds from the drug trafficking and then sending the money to the drug trafficking organization's leadership in Sinaloa.

The DEA also seized over 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of heroin, and a cache of firearms.

Local crime agencies say Montalvo-Mariscal has increased the risk of overdoses in the community.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis was pleased with the sentencing, saying: “Opioid abuse is spreading like wildfire devastating our communities and we will aggressively pursue those most responsible for fueling the flames.”