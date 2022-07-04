PASCO, Wash. - Over 80 floats participated in the City of Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Parade and Celebration. The festivities began July 2, with a family bike ride, and continued again July 4 with a fun run, pancake breakfast, car show and more.
One float was ran by two families from Pasco, who used their platform to support reproductive rights. Reporter Cristian Garza spoke with Jennie Otterman, Evan Lemke and their families about their float.
"What we wanted to really represent is that we, regardless of maybe someone feeling the opposite or different from where we stand, that we're all community, that we're all community members, that we can have respect for one another while still expressing those difference of opinions," said Evan Lemke.
The families were already going to be in the parade with a classic car, but decided to change course a bit when they heard of the Roe v. Wade overturn. They decorated the car with construction paper flowers that displayed the names of advocates for reproductive rights. After including all the names they could think of, they reached out to community members to ask for more.
"I am grateful that we had the experience we had today and that we came together, again, as a community, and we did not feel ostracized," said Lemke. "I'm grateful that our community showed up today."
