Pasco farm sells purple asparagus in fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Larsen Farms is selling purple asparagus to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association through the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The asparagus is sold for only $2 per pound, with a minimum purchase of five pounds.
The fundraiser began Wednesday, April 27 and continues while supplies last. The asparagus is sold in West Richland, Kennewick and Pasco.
The Larsen siblings Bart, Gary and Linda lost both of their parents to Alzheimer’s, which inspired their fundraiser. They’ve done this for the past three years, selling purple asparagus because purple is the color for Alzheimer’s Awareness. In 2021, they were one of the top fundraisers in the country, bringing in over $34,000.
For order information, contact Erica Grissmerson at 509-552-7026.
