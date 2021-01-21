Pasco farmers and community members host a second Farmers to Families FREE food giveaway

PASCO, WA - Farmers to Families partners with local farms and business to host a second FREE food giveaway.
This drive-thru food event is be held Saturday, January 23rd at New Beginnings Christian Community Church, 1116 N. 20th, Pasco.
Over 80,000 pounds of food will be given away between 11 am and1 pm (while supplies last). Everyone is asked to please stay in their cars and open up their car trunks to receive a box of food; no documentation required.
Any community member that are interested in helping are asked to arrive by 9 am; temperature checks and masks are required.