Pasco Farmers Market Celebrates Opening Day of 2021

PASCO, WA-
Today was opening day for Pasco Farmers Market and around nineteen vendors showed up with a variety of goods.
The original spot is undergoing a facelift this season and will be out of commission until November. The new location near fourth street sits right next door to the original location in downtown Pasco. This is where you can find vendors lining the street with everything from soap, to eggs, to ceviche.
Which is a welcome change from last year because vendors could only sell essential items. Now, all of them could come back for a fresh season.
Oscar Martinez is the Farmer's Market Manager.
"Its exciting because now people have more access to fresh produce. You can actually talk to the farmers that grow the produce and pick it themselves as well. The produce is usually picked the night before or that same morning," said Martinez.
This year brings new vendors--as well as those who couldn't be here last year. Rudy Pena owns Rudy's Pepper Blends.
"Being out here feels back to normal. Even if we have to wear a mask. I get to talk to people, see people, you know--I miss all my customers," said Pena. "I just like making people happy. And I got a greta product I think so I want them out here trying it out."
In addition to safe sampling rules, Martinez says they're following COVID-19 guidelines and limiting the amount of people allowed in at one time.
"Its mandatory to wear a mask this year in the market," said Martinez.
Even with restrictions, the market is a place for people to enjoy live music, food, and produce.
"Your local farmers market supports all your small little local businesses. It keeps the money right here in the Tri-Cities. You know, I turn around and spend it here too," said Pena.
They will be open every Saturday from May until the end of October.