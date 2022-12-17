PASCO, Wash. -

The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17.

The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties , according to PPD.



Both the PPD and the PFD collected new or used clothing donations, coats, personal hygiene products, and dry foods for the DVSBF.

The game is designed to be a fun way to get the community to come together and donate.

Candlelit vigil for domestic violence remembrance Domestic violence service held their 30th domestic violence remembrance and awareness candlelit vigil.

"It's near and dear to my heart because I've had family be victims of domestic violence, so just the simple fact that they can be here and be out in the community...it's really important to me," said Pasco Police Officer Alex Michel.

Diana Izaguirre, the Development Director for DVSBF says the organization has been around for about 20 years. They are the only emergency shelter in the Benton and Franklin county area for intimate partner violence survivors and victims.

The organization does more than just offer shelter.

"We have safety planning, we have legal services as far as advocates and helping with things like court orders, protection orders. We are not attorneys, but we can help with the process because that process can be very confusing.

While the game is for a good cause, that doesn't mean it will be a lazy Saturday on the basketball court.

They scouted each other.

Pasco Firefighter Rachel Hjelm wants to do her part.

" We can show support for an awesome organization and it's another way that we can give back to them and see them on a better day," said Hjelm.

The Pasco Police department took the win on the court 38-30, but the real winner...DVSBF