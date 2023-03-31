PASCO, Wash. - The city of Pasco will lose two directors this spring as retirements are planned for Fire Chief Bob Gear and Community and Economic Development Director Rick White.
Chief Gear started his fire career in 1974 at Bates Vocational Technical in Tacoma. He spent time working in King County in Fire District 43 before being hired as Chief of Benton County Fire District 1 in 1984.
Gear would work in that role until January 2009 when he was named Pasco Fire Chief. The 2018 "Washington Fire Chief of the Year" assisted the New York Fire Department after the events of 9/11 and worked with NASA on the recovery of the Columbia space shuttle recovery.
Chief Gear's last day with the Pasco Fire Department will be May 31.
"Chief Gear has been an incredible leader who has taken Pasco through the fight against COVID and has been an example as a leader in the Fire Service," said Interim City Manager Adam Lincoln.
On April 30, Rick White will retire from his role as Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Pasco. He has held that position for 14 years.
After graduating from Eastern Washington University, White has spent time working for Spokane County and the City of Kennewick. His 35 years of experience has provided him many opportunities to plan aspects of his communities.
In his time, he has found a passion for community economic development, land use and public infrastructure.
"Mr. White has been instrumental in shaping the rapid development that has yet to slow in his time with Pasco," said Lincoln.
Lincoln says the city plans to start recruiting for the positions in the next several weeks.
“I could not be happier for these two excellent employees of the City of Pasco. They’ve both been great for the City of Pasco and helped us grow into the City we are today," said Lincoln. "Mr. White and Chief Gear will be greatly missed, but their service will be remembered for years!”
