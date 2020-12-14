Pasco Fire department celebrates with Eddie Spaghetti

PASCO, WA - Pasco Fire is celebrating the change in the dangerous animal laws of Pasco with Eddie Spaghetti.
Pasco fire will be presenting Eddie with a special Dog Collar Identifying him as a member of Pasco Fire Department. Eddie has made the rounds all over Tri-cities living out a bucket list of amazing things to do.
Pasco Fire Department wanted to celebrate the change in the Pasco ordinance that doesn’t automatically declare dogs dangerous by their breed. Pasco Fire Department has been called on to respond to dog bites. Ambassador Dogs like EDDIE show that any dog can be a wonderful pet when treated with love.