PASCO, WA - If you live or know anybody who lives in Pasco that needs help getting their medications right now, this is for you.

The Pasco Fire Department is offering to bring people their medications if they can't get to their pharmacy because of the weather.

Pasco Fire would like you to make arrangements first with your pharmacy, and the medicine will need to be pre-paid.

To get started, Facebook message the City of Pasco Government or The City of Pasco Fire Department.