PASCO, Wash. -
The Tri-Cities is growing quickly and part of the growth means adapting to the needs of the community.
In recent years, the Pasco Fire Department has seen a nearly 18% increase in calls. With that increase in calls, it's also seen an increase in the response times to those calls.
The city of Pasco set a response time goal of six minutes from when the firefighters leave their station to arriving on scene.
However, a big concern is not meeting the goal every time.
Ben Shearer, Pasco Fire Information Officer tells me they've been looking at the growth and making note of what needs to happen next.
"We're tracking emergency calls in each response area so we can see where those calls are most often and that tells us where the next fire station needs to be," he tells me, "We're already looking at the west end of town as it's own response area and seeing that we need a station there."
Over the next five years, Pasco Fire is estimating to add 3 fire stations on the West, East and Northeast ends of Pasco.
However, living six minutes closer to a fire station can save you some money. Dakota Renz with Renz Insurance in Prosser tells me homeowner's fire insurance is based on the distance from your home to a fire station.
It's based on a scale of 1-10. One means your home is next to a fire station, ten you're the furthest away.
"If you're on the ten side of the scale, they're going to have to make multiple trips to refill their fire trucks," says Dakota, "there's going to a greater distance and so there's a greater probability of loss."
He tells me fires are the biggest cause for loss when it comes to home owners insurance, which is why it's important to have it. This applies to business owners as well.
The city has not decided when construction will begin and is still planning for when housing and commercial retailers begin to plan out locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.