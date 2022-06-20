Pasco Fire respond to a brush fire at the intersection of Lewis and Heritage

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department is working to stop the progression of a brush fire that started at the intersection of E Lewis Street and Heritage Boulevard from going into a wrecking yard.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Monday. According to Deputy Fire Chief with the Pasco Fire Department Ed Dunbar, the fire started in the brush on the intersection and caught some lumber near it on fire. A car that is in a field caught fire too.
Deputy Chief Dunbar said the fire threatened a shed that was nearby but they've stopped the fire from moving beyond the car for now. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla Fire are also working to help keep the fire under control to make sure it doesn't move into the wrecking yard to the south of the fire.
This is still a developing story. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
