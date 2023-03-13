PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire at 407 W. Shoshone St shortly after 5:30 a.m. on March 13.
According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire the fire was in the basement of the home, but threatened other areas. The fire is now out, however, crews remain on scene cleaning up and checking for hot spots.
No injuries were reported to the residents or fire crews. According to Pasco Fire the Red Cross is now assisting the residents of the home.
