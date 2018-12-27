Bergstrom Aircraft offers flight training and aerial rentals but unfortunately for the past couple of years there has been a shortage of instructors.
That's because instead of staying for three years the instructors are staying for one. This is due to an increasing need for commercial pilots because of more air travel. According to Malin Bergstrom the President of Bergstrom Aircraft this constant changing of instructors is difficult on students.
"We just don't like the turnover it's hard on the students but they also understand," said Bergstrom. "Because a lot of our students coming into the program have the same goal they want to be an airline pilot so they understand if their instructor gets hired."
Despite the shortage according to Bergstrom this is the perfect time to become a pilot. The reason for this is because the demand is so high for pilots that jobs are readily available. This includes Bergstrom Aircraft which has an immediate need.
"We will be able to put them to work right away and build their hours," said Bergstrom.