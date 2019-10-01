Pasco High's "Return to learn" program

PASCO, WA - One of the most common injuries in high school sports are concussions. Before the respective sport season starts, the certified athletic trainers at Pasco High School teach the kids symptoms to look out for during injuries.

Trainers also teach the young athletes healthy habits to reduce concussions such as drinking more water and how to wear their gear properly.

One of the trainers teaches a sports medicine class to teach students about the risks of playing contact sports, not to scare them away, but to educate them.

Although injuries do happen and they could get in the way of the students academics, the school has a plan for them.

"Sometimes kids are so symptomatic that even sitting in class everyday is bother some," said Jessie Ihly, Head Athletic Trainer at Pasco High School, "we try to work with these kids to come up with a plan so they don't fall behind."

Ihly says she concentrates on teaching coaches as well because they are the ones who oversee the kids the most. The main goal is to keep safe as much as possible while playing sports.