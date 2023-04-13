PASCO, Wash. -
Many school libraries have more than just books. Very few libraries have guitars, sewing machines, or even microscopes on the shelves available for checkout.
Pasco High School Librarian, Elizabeth LeCompte, said she's been slowly clearing away books from these shelves for a new section of the library.
“My hope is that it's going to give kids the opportunity to just kind of explore things that maybe they haven't thought about or things that they've seen other people do or heard about but haven't had the opportunity to get those things,” she said.
For now, the shelves are empty, waiting to be filled.
The goal is to have stuff on the shelves that could easily connect with books according to LeCompte.
“If that astronomy book is paired with a telescope that they can check out and take home, it becomes a little more interesting and they're maybe interested in that book,” she said.
She plans to ask some of the staff members at Pasco High School for donations to start filling the shelves and hopes to have everything bar-coded and in the system by the beginning of next school year.
“Hopefully sparking maybe a career interest or something so, that's the goal,” she said.
