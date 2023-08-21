PASCO, Wash.-A house fire that started just before three a.m. on N. Rd 103 and W. Court is now out, however, firefighters remain on scene mopping up and checking for hotspots.
One side of the home was burning when fire crews responded just before three a.m. and the home was heavily damaged in the fire. All residents got out of the home safely according to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire.
Fire crews and equipment are still in the area and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.
