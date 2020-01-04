Pasco home damaged in late night house fire

PASCO, WA- A family is without a home after a Saturday night fire in Pasco on Octave St. According to fire officials the fire started going up the back wall and the roof line of the house.

Fire crews had to chop holes in the roof and pull the ceiling in order to get to the fire. The structure of the house is still intact but because of the roof damage the family can't stay in the home until it is repaired.

Two adults, an adult child, several dogs and a parrot were safely evacuated from the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.