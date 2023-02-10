PASCO, Wash.-
The City of Pasco is in the process of securing funding for the proposed Road 76 Overpass project, a connection that would join Road 76 between Burden Blvd and Chapel Hill Blvd.
According to a City of Pasco press release the project will help to relieve congestion on the Road 68 corridor and provide pedestrians and bicyclists with a safe connection across I-182.
Pasco is currently pursuing funding opportunities at the private, city, state, and federal levels and plans to advance this project to design and construction as soon as the funding is secured according to today's press release.
The City is seeking community input on the proposed project to ensure the design meets the needs of all users.
There will be a drone photoshoot opportunity on Saturday, February 18, at noon, where the public is invited to meet at either Road 76/ Burden Boulevard or Road 76/ Chapel Hill Boulevard to help raise grant funding.
An interactive map of the project is available for interested community members to comment on the proposed project.
