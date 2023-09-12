PASCO, Wash. - A 39-foot dental clinic is in the Festa Foods parking lot for the next three days.

According to Smile Mobile's website, the vehicle has been providing dental care to underserved and urban communities since 1995 and partners with school districts and community organizations.

The SmileMobile program is a partnership between Arcora Foundation and Seattle Children’s Hospital and is supported by the Foundation’s funder, Delta Dental of Washington.

Erin Vasquez, the clinic manager has been putting in time with the Smile Mobile and says this is something for people who have a hard time accessing dental care.

"We're here to either help them or get them out of pain," said Vasquez. "Patients who don't have insurance or have state insurance, they have a hard time accessing a dental office."

She says they are able to do this thanks to the Acora Foundation.

The Acora Foundation's goal is to make healthcare more affordable to those who need help specifically oral healthcare.

According to Vasquez, they offer multiple services.

"Limited exams, so we look at whatever area is the problem and then if we can do a cleaning, we'll do a cleaning, or we do a filling or extractions," she said. "We don't do anything that's complicated."

The traveling clinic is equipped with a lot of the tools you'd see at the dentist's office.

"We have three operatory chairs and we have an x-ray unit," said Vasquez. "We're all electronic here so everything's done on the computer. We also have a state-of-the-art sterilization area."

Vasquez said this is important to her because she is a part of this community and wants to give back.

"Knowing that there is such demand for dental care, it's really hard to be seen if you have state insurance," said Vasquez. "The wait lines can be all the way until August of next year."

The bus travels around Washington helping those in communities who need it according to smilemobile.com.

Vasquez says they were in Olympia and their next stop is in Walla Walla.

The Smile Mobile will be in Pasco until Friday afternoon. They are open from nine in the morning until four in the afternoon.

To book an appointment just head to smilemobile.com.