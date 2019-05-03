Pasco Hot Spotters Program

PASCO, WA - Often times arrest or hospitalization is the only option for people who can't be left out on the street but for non-violent offenders suffering from mental illness, these aren't always the best options.

In response to this issue, the Hot Spotters Program was formed in 2016. The goal of the program is to identify people who often over use emergency services and what they really need is help with mental health or with substance abuse.

The program is a collaborative effort between several groups in the community including, Pasco Fire, Pasco Police, Consistent Care and Lourdes Health.

These agencies come together once and month and try to create individualized treatment plans for these hot spotters so if a first responder runs into them out in the field they can act based on that persons prior history rather than put them in jail or send them to the hospital, which also takes up taxpayers money.

The program has already had a significant impact on the community. Since it was implemented it has reduced jail recidivism, the use of police force and the use of emergency services.

It also won the 2019 Association of Washington Cities Municipal Excellence Award and is one of the reasons the City of Pasco was nominated for the All America City Award.

There are currently about 25 hot spotters; 16 of those have already received an individualized care plan.

Anyone can suggest an individual as a hot spotters participant through the consistent care website.