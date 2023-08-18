PASCO, Wash.-The City of Pasco is accepting applications for vacancies on its Civil Service and Arts and Culture Commissions.
The Boards and Commissions application may be filled out online.
Position No. 2 is open on the Civil Service Commission. The position has an unexpired term that ends on February 17, 2028.
The Civil Service Commission helps ensure the fair and unbiased hiring, promotion, and appointment process within the Pasco Police and Fire Departments. The Commission may also review disciplinary actions if an employee appeals such actions to the board according to a Pasco press release announcing the vacancy.
The Arts and Culture Commission advises the Pasco City Council on arts and culture matters and currently has two open positions.
Position No. 3 has an unexpired term ending on January 1, 2026 and Position No. 4 with an unexpired term ending on January 1, 2024.
