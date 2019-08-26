PASCO, WA - A dog is recovering at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter after being kicked in the head about 16 times by its owner.

On Saturday at about 9:40 p.m. Pasco Police got a report about a man, 26-year-old Bryan Bastian of Pasco, who had repeatedly stomp-kicked his dog.

After investigating and reviewing video found, officers learned that Bastian stomp-kicked the dog's head about 16 times. The dog's face was swollen with several cuts.

Police arrested Bastian on a felony investigative hold for Animal Cruelty First Degree and booked him into the Franklin County Jail.

The officers then relocated the dog to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter & Control Services. The full extent of the dog’s injuries is still being evaluated.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Michel at michela@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-26383 Animal Cruelty.