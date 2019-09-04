PASCO, WA - On Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, Pasco Police officers received a report of a 32-year-old Pasco woman who had obvious facial injuries and possible broken ribs.

The victim reported she had been in a house in the area of Court St./14th Ave. on Monday evening and got into a fight with another woman. The two women were struggling when the woman's boyfriend struck the victim twice in the face, knocked her down, and stomped on her chest. The couple then left.