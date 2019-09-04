PASCO, WA - On Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, Pasco Police officers received a report of a 32-year-old Pasco woman who had obvious facial injuries and possible broken ribs.
The victim reported she had been in a house in the area of Court St./14th Ave. on Monday evening and got into a fight with another woman. The two women were struggling when the woman's boyfriend struck the victim twice in the face, knocked her down, and stomped on her chest. The couple then left.
On Tuesday morning officers visited the alleged house where the assault happened. An officer thought he heard something in the backyard and found suspect 28-year-old Calvin Z. “Indio” Paul, a Pasco transient, hiding behind a box. Paul had already been named as the suspect, and was arrested. Officers found a loaded semi-auto pistol with a chambered round and a removed magazine where Paul had been crouching. Crystals of suspected meth were found in his pockets.
Records indicated that Paul cannot legally possess a firearm and he was booked into Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Meth.
Police would still like to speak with Paul’s girlfriend, Angelica “Payasa” Sanchez, about what happened.
Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Becho at bechom@pasco-wa.gov about Pasco case 19-27536 Assault.