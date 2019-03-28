SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - One Pasco man is being charged with felony eluding and DUI after a high speed chase near Spokane.

On March 27 at 7:51 p.m., a fully marked Washington State Patrol vehicle tried to stop a black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup speeding eastbound on I-90 fifteen miles west of Spokane. The chase reached speeds of up to 128 miles per hour.

The truck tried to escape by merging onto SR-2 and struck Trooper Leibrecht's vehicle in the town of Reardan. Trooper Leibrecht pursued and pitted the truck at milepost 236, where it came to a rest.

26-year-old Jaime Balderas of Pasco - the driver of the truck - was arrested and transported to Lincoln Hospital Davenport for treatment on injuries he sustained.

26-year-old Ivan Valdez and 44-year-old Michael Figueroa, both passengers of Balderas's vehicle, were also from Pasco. Valdez was not injured, and Figueroa was injured and transported to Lincoln Hospital Davenport.

Balderas was charged with felony eluding and DUI.

Drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be involved.