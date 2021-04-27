Pasco man checks "skinny-dipping" off bucket list, gets cited for trespassing

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police arrest a man for trespassing after skinny-dipping in a pool in Memorial Park.
Officers responded to a call late Tuesday evening of a man swimming naked in a pool after climbing the chain linked fence topped with barbed wire.
The trespasser, a 23-year-old from Pasco, was quickly located. He cooperated with officers by getting redressed and climbing back out. The trespasser told Pasco Police that going skinny-dipping had been on his “bucket list”, although it appeared that he was in his "chonies" at least part of the time.
He was cited and released for Trespassing.