PASCO, WA - A Pasco man was hit and killed by a BNSF train at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening in north Pasco. The railroad is currently closed at Selph Landing Road and Railroad Avenue near W. Vineyard Drive.

A car was also found near the railroad tracks. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies believe the car belonged to the man and are currently trying to identify next of kin before releasing his identity.

Deputies say the man stepped in front of the train as it approached, and that no foul play appears to be involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.