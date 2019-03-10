UPDATE: 3-11-19 3:35 PM

PASCO, WA - More details have been released following the fatal one-car rollover crash that happened Sunday night on the Road 68 exit ramp heading westbound towards I-182.

The driver of the vehicle, Juan Manuel Velasco of Pasco, admitted to having a couple of drinks. He agreed to a breath test and blew 0.099, which is 0.019 more than the legal limit of 0.08.

Velasco now faces a charge of vehicular homicide, and is being held on $250,000 bail.

_______________________

UPDATE: 3-11-19 4:47 AM

PASCO, WA - One person is dead after a single car rollover crash Sunday night on the Road 68 exit ramp going westbound on I-182.

According to Washington State Patrol the driver did not sustain any injuries, but passenger 37-year-old Noe Cruz was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

WSP says drugs or alcohol were involved but the official cause is still under investigation.

_______________________

PASCO, WA - A single car rollover crash happened Sunday afternoon in Pasco on I-182 on the Road 68 exit ramp.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver was exiting at a high speed, lost control and drifted off the road. After attempting to try and turn back on to the road the driver lost control on the muddy and icy ground and proceed to flip over.

The car's passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. WSP is currently investigating the crash.