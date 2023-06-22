SPOKANE, Wash.- A Pasco man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for eastern Washington Tustuji Matu Wakauwn, 43, pleaded guilty to the offenses on June 8, 2022. He must also serve ten years of supervised release after his release from prison.
Wakauwn was arrested in October of 2021 when a DEA task force served a search warrant at a home on 10th Ave in Spokane. According to court documents Wakauwn was found to be in possession of a handgun and 420 grams of pure methamphetamine along with fentanyl, cocaine, and other evidence of drug trafficking during the search.
