PASCO, Wash.- Taylor Taranto, a Donald Trump supporter who stormed the capitol on January 6th has been arrested near the Obama home.
Taranto ran for a position on the Pasco School Board of education back in 2013. He placed 3rd in the primary election and did not advance to the general election.
Taranto also served in the United States Navy from 2004-2010.
Taylor Taranto, was identified as taking part in the January 6th insurrection back in 2021 by the internet.
Taranto posted a YouTube video of himself inside the Capitol during the riot.
He and David Walls-Kaufman were co-defendants in a lawsuit that accused them of assaulting an MPD Officer on January 6th.
Walls-Kaufman was arrested last year and has been sentenced. however Taranto has not been charged.
According to NBC, Taranto who is very active on social media, has posted several times wondering why he had not been yet been arrested or charged.
In recent weeks Taranto has been living in a van near the D.C. jailhouse.
Earlier today a Truth Social account that uses the same screen name as Taranto re-posted a Trump post that included the alleged address of Obama's home in Washington.
Taranto's Truth social post noted that the Obama home was near a mosque and wrote "Got them surrounded!"
According to NBC, Taranto was then arrested and Metropolitan Police Department stated that there is no active threat to the community.
It is unknown when Taranto will make a court appearance at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.