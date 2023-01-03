ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
The Forester was headed west on I-84, driven by a 52-year-old man from Hammett, according to ISP. The Pasco man was reportedly in the lane when the crash occurred. The man from Hammett stayed for law enforcement, but the 35-year-old from Pasco died.
A Peterbilt Tractor truck was stopped just east of the crash, blocking the I-84 ramp entrance near the Port of Entry. ISP reports the truck belonged to the Pasco man.
Traffic was blocked for about two hours. The crash is still under investigation, according to ISP.
