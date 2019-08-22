PASCO, WA - A local taxi driver listens to the police scanners as a way to avoid traffic.

Steaven Perkins is a taxi driver in the Tri-Cities, and he started listening to scanners in his home town of Toledo, Ohio to avoid trouble.

Perkins uses a phone application to hear what is going on within the area so that he can avoid traffic when driving his customers.

"If there is something going on down a road, I know not to go that way," said Perkins.

He says he also enjoys seeing officers do their job since he always dreamed of becoming one.

Perkins keeps his distance once he stumbles upon a scene.