PASCO, WA - A Pasco man and cartel affiliate has been sentenced to over 22 years in prison for drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.

33-year-old Rosalio Emmanuel Sanchez of Pasco was sentenced for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine, and one count of distributing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sanchez was a member of the Bueno Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), a part of the Sinaloa cartel. After he was released from federal prison in late 2015, Sanchez began distributing pound quantities of meth and heroin in the Spokane area for Bueno DTO.

Court documents say during the investigation, DEA seized over 50 pounds of meth and 25 kilos of cocaine. During sentencing, Senior United States District Judge Wm Fremming Nielsen concluded the Bueno DTO was responsible for importing, transporting, and distributing hundreds of pounds of narcotics into the Eastern District of Washington.