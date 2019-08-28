SPOKANE, WA -Braulio Jimenez, 24, of Pasco was sentenced to 18 years in prison after having pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine and 1 Kilogram or More of Heroin, two counts of Money Laundering, and Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or more of Fentanyl.

According to court documents, an FBI Task Force investigation in Southern California identified a transnational drug trafficking organization (DTO) and worked undercover to identify the DTO’s money laundering activities and locations in the United States where the DTO was trafficking narcotics.

Jimenez delivered $910,000 in cash drug proceeds to undercover agents and was identified by FBI as a member of the DTO. Jimenez was arrested while trying to run away after investigators executed a warrant to search his house.

Investigators seized over 19,000 Fentanyl-laced pills, 40 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of cocaine, $170,000 in U.S. currency, a cache of firearms including an AR 15 rifle, and ledgers recording drug sales exceeding $6 million from his house.

United States Attorney William Hyslop said, “This case highlights the joint commitment, dedication, and partnership between our state and federal partners in combatting drug trafficking in our community. I commend their outstanding work. This investigation made a substantial mark upon a large-scale organization that had chosen Eastern Washington as a point of operation. It is these types of investigations that bring into focus the dangers drug trafficking organizations pose to our community.”