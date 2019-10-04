SPOKANE, WA – 30-year-old Jose Manual Mendoza of Pasco was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Mendoza pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the prison term by United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr.

According to court documents, the METRO Drug Task Force and Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified Mendoza as he was leaving a house in a pickup truck. At the time, Mendoza was under DOC supervision and had felony warrants for his arrest.

When officers pulled him over in a traffic stop, Mendoza tried to hide his identity by providing the officers with a false ID and an alias name. After confirming his true identity, officers arrested Mendoza and got a search warrant for his truck. While searching Mendoza’s truck, officers found a half pound of methamphetamine, two loaded 9mm firearms and a digital scale.

United States Attorney William Hyslop said, “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, METRO Drug Task Force and Benton County Sheriff’s Office who investigated this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity."