PASCO, Wash. —
The Mid-Columbia Libraries Pasco Branch is holding a day for books and children called Día from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 30. El día de los niños/El día de los libros (meaning Children's day/Book Day) brings books, crafts and activities for children of all ages, including an appearance from Pete the Cat.
In Mexico, April 30 is traditionally Children’s Day; Día is an enhanced library celebration of the tradition. The event was founded by author Pat Mora with REFORMA, the National Association to Promote Library and Information Services to Latinos and the Spanish-Speaking. It is meant to emphasize “the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.”
Coordinated Care will sponsor giveaways and offer refreshments at Día. There will also be a book sale through the Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Día will be at 1320 W Hopkins Street in Pasco.
