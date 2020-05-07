PASCO, WA - WANTED FOR MURDER: The Pasco Police Department is actively hunting three suspects each with a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for murder second degree in the homicide a week ago on 04/29/20. The wanted suspects Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, Antonio “Pistol Pete” Larios are associate with a black 2006 Kia Sorrento SUV WA license AWR4147, similar to the attached photos.
The murder took place on Wednesday evening 04/29/20 at about 6 PM in the backyard of the house on the corner of E Lewis and N Douglas streets. The event involve two groups of acquaintances, several armed with firearms, and a dispute that ended in the death of Luis Alexander “Oso” Contreras, a 29-year-old Pasco resident, the wounding of at least two other people, and hours long police activity in the area that night.
Suspect Juan Manuel “Scar” Montalvo, DOB 09/08/94 is 21 years old 5‘10“, 137 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, refer to the attached photos for tattoo info.
Suspect Antonio “Pistol Pete” Larios, DOB 03/25/02 is 18 years old 5‘7“, 119 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.
Anyone with information about this murder or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call Pasco detective Chris Blake at 509-619-9514 or Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-727-8541 or call dispatch at 509-628-0333 about case 20–11853 homicide.