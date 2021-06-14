PASCO, WA - Petty thefts and car prowls are that much easier for criminals when doors are left unlocked. Unfortunately, these things happen all the time.
Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police says these are 'crimes of opportunity.'
"People walk up and just check your doors, said Sgt. Pruneda. They're open, they're taking any valuables they may have. Laptops, cell phones, chargers, loose change. And the big ones--Weapons."
The good news is there are ways to prevent this from happening. Lock your doors, get security cameras, and talk to neighbors. In Pasco, you can take it one step further by joining the block watch program.
"We're encouraging people through this neighborhood block watch program to take more interest in their neighbors. Help them out, help each other out. Because the police---we cannot be there all the time, 100 percent of the time."
Years ago, Thomas Granbois decided to be a block watch captain after having been robbed. He saw it as an opportunity to get involved with the community.
"Several of our neighbors when we go on vacation we look out for each other, we communicate well," said Granbois. "It's something that you wouldn't normally do but now you have this position where you can reach out and interact with them without feeling like you're being a nosy neighbor."
Block watch captains like Thomas work closely with area resource officers and even go to training in the citizen's academy.
"Integrating with your neighbors is great but working with the police is even better because if there is something suspicious going on, they may already know about it or they may not know about it," said Granbois.
In one instance Sgt. Pruneda recalls, a family was out of town and a neighbor was helping them out by moving their trashcans on trash day. The neighbor actually saw people going into the family's home. So they called the police, and it ended up being a burglary in progress.
"If somethings out of place, You'll have somebody to call and we can check it out. It could be nothing, but it could be something," said Pruneda.
As of right now, there are ten block watches active in Pasco. Sgt. Pruneda says they always welcome more.
You can find out more about the Pasco block watch here and the Richland neighborhood watch program information can be found here.