PASCO, Wash.-
The City of Pasco has been selected by the National League of Cities to join a 12-month cohort to drive community revitalization for all Pasco residents, particularly those historically and systemically excluded through its Cities of Opportunity initiative.
"The City of Pasco, like many cities across the nation, is working hard to address the need for equitable community development," said Mayor Blanche Barajas.
According to a City of Pasco press release the Cities of Opportunity Initiative aims to help local leaders align and connect the many factors that affect their residents' health and life expectancy and learn to embed resiliency in their communities.
The City of Pasco was selected as a result of the City Council's and City staff's leadership and commitment to equitable community revitalization according to today's press release.
"NLC is proud to work with the City of Pasco to foster equitable communities and neighborhood revitalization aimed at reducing health disparities and inequities in physical environments," said Robert Blaine, senior executive and director of NLC's center for leadership.
The Cities of Opportunity Initiative runs from January 2023 through February 2024.
"We are proud to be only one of 5 cities in the nation to be selected for this program," said Mayor Barajas.
