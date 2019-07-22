Pasco organization works with police to create temporary assistance pantry

The local non-profit, Pasco Area Safe Community Organization recently announced it is starting a pantry.
P.A.S.C.O was started four years ago by volunteers to assist the Pasco Police Department in reducing crime throughout the city. The pantry will be called the Hope Pantry, and it will allow police to give temporary assistance to people in need. It will consist of non-perishable food, as well as toiletries, and other family household necessities.
P.A.S.C.O is asking for donations including non-perishable food items, toiletries, and family household necessities.
You can drop off donations at the Pasco Police Department at 525 N. 3rd Ave. A full list of the items needed can be found here.