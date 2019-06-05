PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Cassandra Laine Crosland, aka Cassandra Alleby, Chula Hernandez.

Crosland is wanted for failure to appear - 2 counts possession of meth; forgery; taking a motor vehicle without permission; possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm; and bail jumping.

Crosland is 33 years old (DOB: 03/01/1986), 5'6", 145 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of "Cassanova & Skull" on her back, a tattoo of a skull on her left arm, and a 2-inch scar on her head. Her last known address is in Pasco.

If you want to report Crosland's whereabouts while staying anonymous, you can submit a tip to (509) 586-8477 or online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org.