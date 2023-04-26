PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Police Department has released body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting of March 24.
David Ramos-Galvez has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in Franklin County for the shooting of PPD Officer Phil Hanks.
Warning: The body cam video may contain strong language and images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the March 24 officer-involved shooting and pursuit in Pasco and a Deputy fired multiple times through the windshield of the suspect's vehicle. The BCSO has also released its body cam footage of the incident.
