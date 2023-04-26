The Pasco Police Department has released body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting on March 24.

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Police Department has released body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting of March 24.

David Ramos-Galvez has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in Franklin County for the shooting of PPD Officer Phil Hanks.

Warning: The body cam video may contain strong language and images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Body cam footage from the Pasco officer-involved shooting incident of March 24 from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the March 24 officer-involved shooting and pursuit in Pasco and a Deputy fired multiple times through the windshield of the suspect's vehicle. The BCSO has also released its body cam footage of the incident.