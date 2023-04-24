PASCO, Wash.- Three separate incidents of fraud have caught the attention of the Pasco Police Department, urging the community to check their money.
A Facebook post with examples of the counterfeit bills show multiple instances of "for motion picture use only."
PPD recommends to double check new bills and to call the department if you have been a victim.
Police also remind those intentionally using counterfeit money saying "#NotSoFunnyWhenYouGetAFelony."
