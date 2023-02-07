Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark

PASCO, Wash.-
UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.
PPD says one male suspect is in custody.
UPDATE 2:00 p.m.
According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries.
6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this time.
Update 1:27 p.m.- According to Pasco School District, all schools and buildings have been taken out of lockout.
Pasco Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 6th and Clark Street.
The Pasco School District's Booth building and Early Learning Center, Pasco High, Captain Gray, Emerson and Longfellow are currently on Lockouts, meaning the doors are locked and no visitors are allowed in the buildings according to the district.
Police will hold a media briefing to provide more information at Police Headquarters around 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
