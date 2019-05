PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are trying to find a missing person by the name of Hunberto "Beyto" Mendoza.

Police say Mendoza (DOB: 04/07/93) was reported missing under mysterious circumstances, and was last seen on Tuesday morning driving a red 2007 Honda Fit, WA license #AYN6275 (pictured).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jon Baker at bakerj@pasco-wa.gov or call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case PP19-14365 Missing Person.