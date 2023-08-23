PASCO, Wash.-Pasco Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Leanette Valencia was last seen around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23 and her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.
The last time she was seen Leanette was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She has brown shoulder-length hair.
Anyone who has seen Leanette Valencia or has any information about where she may be is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
