PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Police patrol cars are now equipped with LifeVac Choking Rescue devices thanks to a donation from the Pasco Police Foundation.

Pasco Police announced the purchase of 50 LifeVac units by the foundation for use in emergency situations on August 10.

According to a social media post from PPD the LifeVac Choking Rescue Device is a non-powered, non-invasive tool developed to dislodge an airway obstruction if initial choking interventions such as the Heimlich maneuver, do not work.

More information on the Pasco Police Foundation can be found online or by contacting 509-545-3437.