PASCO, Wash.-
Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue.
According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.
Shortly after the shooting, a suspect was found in the 900 block of Ainsworth in Pasco. He was arrested on suspicion of assault in the first degree.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
