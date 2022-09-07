Pasco police

PASCO, Wash.-

Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue.

According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.

Shortly after the shooting, a suspect was found in the 900 block of Ainsworth in Pasco. He was arrested on suspicion of assault in the first degree.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.