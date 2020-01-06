PASCO, WA - A Pasco health care provider was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a nursing home patient.

On Friday, Jan. 3, an Assisted Living Center notified the Franklin County Sheriff's Office about a report of inappropriate physical contact between a health care provider and a resident of the facility.

After investigation of the allegation, authorities arrested 45-year-old LuRon Anderson of Pasco for indecent liberties. Anderson is an in-home physical therapist who also services patients in nursing homes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (509) 545-3501.