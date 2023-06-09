PASCO, Wash.- Kevin Crowley has been named the new Pasco Fire Chief and will start in his new role July 3.
"I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the Fire Chief and to work with a team of dedicated professionals committed to serving the Pasco community," Crowley said of his hiring.
Longtime Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear retired at the end of May and Crowley was chosen from five candidates to replace him according to the city of Pasco.
"Chief Crowley's understanding of regional fire service and his exceptional performance in the interview process distinguished him from a very competitive field of candidates," said Adam Lincoln, Pasco City Manager. "We eagerly anticipate Chief Crowley joining our team."
Crowley takes over as Pasco Fire Chief after nearly 25 years of service with the Kennewick Fire Department, where he most recently served as Deputy Chief according to a Pasco press release announcing his hiring.
